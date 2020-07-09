Police to prosecute owners of uncompleted buildings used by rapists in Kano

Related News

The Kano Police Command has stated on Thursday that henceforth, owners of uncompleted buildings in the state would be prosecuted as accomplices of any rapist who perpetuates the crime on their properties.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, told reporters that the resolution was reached following an investigation that 33.3 per cent of rape cases had been perpetrated in uncompleted buildings in the state.

“Our investigation has shown that 33.3 per cent of rape cases are perpetrated at uncompleted buildings in Kano and children and minor are mostly the victim of the crime perpetrated at uncompleted buildings,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He said the police, following the outcome of the investigation, expanded its patrol to uncompleted buildings in every nook and crannies of the Kano city and everywhere in the state.

The police warned the owners of uncompleted buildings in the state to complete their building to prevent the criminal from perpetrating the crime, saying that if any rape is perpetrated in an uncompleted building, the owner would be charged as an accomplice.

The findings

Earlier, the Police Command in the state said it has recorded 42 rape cases in the state between January and May, adding that the suspects had been charged to courts.

He said statistical analysis of the cases indicated that 33.3 per cent (one in three) of the rape incidents were committed in uncompleted buildings and 17.7 per cent at farmlands.

READ ALSO:

“15.6 per cent in shops; 15.6 per cent at the suspects’ residents and 8.9 per cent in schools, while 6.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the cases were committed at the victims’ residents and market places, respectively,” the police said.