Ganduje appoints new Chairman for Kano Internal Revenue Service

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the appointment of Abdurrazak Salihi, as Chairman, Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Anwar said that the appointment was with immediate effect, adding that the governor thanked the former acting KIRS Chairman, Bala Muhammad for his service.

“We are delighted for his courage and dedication to KIRS while captaining the ship as Acting Chairman from March this year to date.

“Bala, who doubled as Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), as well as the Acting Executive Chairman of KIRS, would continue on his substantive Managing Director position at KASCO,” Mr Ganduje said.

He enjoined the new chairman to be dedicated to duty and work closely with the staff to move the service for the overall development of the state.

The new chairman is a financial analyst, Chartered Accountant and a certified Tax Accountant, with over 20 years of skills in financial management.

Until his appointment, Mr Salihi was Director, Kano State Integrated Financial Management Information System (SIFMIS), and has served in various capacities in public and private sectors.

