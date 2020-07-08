Gunmen kill district head of Bajida in Kebbi

Related News

Musa Muhammad-Bahago, the District Head of Bajida in Fakai Local Government area of Kebbi State, has been killed by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through telephone on Wednesday, Umar Muhammad, the late district head’s elder brother, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6 p.m.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “it is true, we are aware and it is unfortunate.”

Mr Abubakar said the late district head was returning to his village from Zuru when the gunmen ambushed him.

“He was brought down from his vehicle and killed, we are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the police spokesperson said.

Until his death, Mr Muhammad-Bahago, 56, was the Sarkin Kudun Bajida.

(NAN)