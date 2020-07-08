Gunmen kill district head of Bajida in Kebbi

Bagudu Abubakar - Governor, Kebbi State

Musa Muhammad-Bahago, the District Head of Bajida in Fakai Local Government area of Kebbi State, has been killed by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through telephone on Wednesday, Umar Muhammad, the late district head’s elder brother, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6 p.m.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nafi’u Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “it is true, we are aware and it is unfortunate.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill district head, party chairman in Katsina

Mr Abubakar said the late district head was returning to his village from Zuru when the gunmen ambushed him.

“He was brought down from his vehicle and killed, we are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the police spokesperson said.
Until his death, Mr Muhammad-Bahago, 56, was the Sarkin Kudun Bajida.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application