Troops eliminate 46 bandits in Katsina – DHQ

Troops of the Nigerian Army. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Army @HQNigerianArmy]
Troops of Special Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, operating under Exercise Sahel Sanity have eliminated 46 bandits in an encounter at Yar Gamji town in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, in a statement on Tuesday said the encounter took place on July 6, following a distress call from the community.

Mr Enenche said the troops conducted the operation shortly after their induction into operation by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, during the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

He said the troops engaged the criminals and neutralised 46 bandits in the encounter, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said the troops are presently in exploitation phase and have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols.

“The general public is enjoined to disregard news making the rounds in some online media giving unsubstantiated and false information on the incident.

“The chief of army staff congratulates the troops for their swift response and gallantry,” Mr Enenche said.

NAN

