Ex-APC National Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir, buried in Sokoto

Related News

The remains of Inuwa Abdulkadir, former National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) who died on Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, have been buried in Sokoto.

The funeral prayer led by the Sokoto State Grand Khadi, Tambari Usman, was attended by hundreds of Muslim faithful including the state Deputy Governor, Munir Daniya.

Some of those present were Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, Secretary to the State Government , Sa’idu Umar, members of House of Representative and the state House of Assembly.

Mr Abdulkadir was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) before it was dissolved recently.

He was also a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, and until his death, the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Sokoto State University.

The deceased aged 54, left behind two wives, and 10 Children.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is deeply saddened by the death of its immediate past National Vice Chairman (North West).

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday while sympathising with Mr Abdulkadir’s immediate family as well as the government and people of Sokoto State.

Mr Nabena said APC had lost a grassroots politician, true progressive and distinguished personality who served the party and country meritoriously and at the highest level.

“In grief, we urge all to remember and be comforted by the positive impact and indelible strides of the late Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir esq left during his time on earth.

“Until his death, Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir esq was also the Chairman, Governing Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Chairman, Governing Council of Sokoto State University.

READ ALSO:

“He was once Attorney General of Sokoto State and Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“He held the traditional title of Magatakarda Babba (Chief Scribe) of the Sokoto Sultanate.

“We express our deep condolences to his immediate family, the Sokoto Sultanate, the government and people of Sokoto State.

“May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus,” the party’s spokesperson said.

(NAN)