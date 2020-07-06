COVID-19: Magistrate courts resume sitting in Kano

Related News

Kano State Magistrates’ Court on Monday reopened for normal activities sequel to the total ease of COVID-19 lockdown imposed to stem further spread of the pandemic in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, on Sunday, directed the courts to resume proceedings following the total easing of restrictions by the state government.

A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the development at the Magistrates’ Court Nomans Land and Gidan Murtala in the metropolis, reports that court officials, lawyers and litigants were seen taking dates for hearing of their cases.

Some of the people at the courts’ premises were seen wearing face marks and observing social distancing, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Sunusi Abbas, the Registrar, Magistrate Court, Nomans Land, said that litigants were taking dates for the cases in preparation for full commencement of court proceedings.

NAN recalled that the Chief Judge, Justice Sagir, on March 25, suspended court sittings in the state, in compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown.

