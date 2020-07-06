COVID-19: Magistrate courts resume sitting in Kano

Inside a Magistrate court

Kano State Magistrates’ Court on Monday reopened for normal activities sequel to the total ease of COVID-19 lockdown imposed to stem further spread of the pandemic in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, on Sunday, directed the courts to resume proceedings following the total easing of restrictions by the state government.

A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the development at the Magistrates’ Court Nomans Land and Gidan Murtala in the metropolis, reports that court officials, lawyers and litigants were seen taking dates for hearing of their cases.

Some of the people at the courts’ premises were seen wearing face marks and observing social distancing, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Sunusi Abbas, the Registrar, Magistrate Court, Nomans Land, said that litigants were taking dates for the cases in preparation for full commencement of court proceedings.

NAN recalled that the Chief Judge, Justice Sagir, on March 25, suspended court sittings in the state, in compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application