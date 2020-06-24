Lawmaker demands N50m damages from Jigawa State Assembly for illegal suspension

Related News

The lawmaker representing Gumel constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Sani Isyaku, has sued the House, demanding N50 million as damages for his illegal suspension

The assembly had on March 5 suspended Mr Isyaku indefinitely for alleged thuggery. He was specifically accused of conniving with thugs to attack the convoy of the state governor, Muhammad Badaru, in Hadejia Local Government Area.

The Speaker, Idris Garba, announced the suspension during plenary. He said the decision to suspend the lawmaker was “unanimous.”

However, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state’s High Court in its first ruling, voided the resolution of the house over the suspension of the lawmaker and ordered for the restoration of his rights and privileges.

The assembly, on June 11, recalled Mr Isyaku as ordered by the court. Mr Garba, however, said his recall was due to the intervention of some leaders in the state.

On Tuesday, Mr Isyaku’s lead counsel, Mamman Yusufari, told the court that the suspension of his client remained unconstitutional and illegal as it violated the house’s standing rules.

He said the sanction caused damages to the reputation of Mr Isyaku and those that elected him to represent them.

He, therefore, urged the court to award his client N50 million as damages.

The defence counsel, Musa Aliyu, in a preliminary objection to the suit demanded the exclusion of the 3rd defendant who is the clerk of the assembly from the original summon filed before the court.

Mr Aliyu, who is also the state’s Commissioner for Justice, argued that the clerk ought not to have been dragged into the Assembly crisis since he is not a lawmaker.

However, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Yusufari, a professor, accused the clerk of partisanship despite being a public servant and insisted that he should be joined in the suit being the chief accounting officer of the house.

The presiding judge, Ahmed Isa, set July 21 for ruling on the matter.