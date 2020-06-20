Ex- Jigawa commissioner, Haruna Wakili, is dead

Related News

The former commissioner of Education in Jigawa state, Haruna Wakili, is dead.

Mr Wakili, a professor, died on Saturday, June 20, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a protracted illness.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Mr Wakili hails from Hadejia Local Government Area in Jigawa State and served as a commissioner under the administration of former governor Sule Lamido.

Mr Lamido, in a Facebook post, described late Mr Wakili, as a true symbol of loyalty, hardworking and commitment.

He prayed for God to forgive his shortcomings and ‘grant him Jannatul Firdaus’.

Mr Wakili, as former commissioner of education in Jigawa, championed the establishment of the state university at Kafin Hausa.

The late professor was also the former Director-General, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Mambayya House, affiliated to Bayero University, Kano.

Mr Wakili’s death joins the series of deaths of many professors at Bayero University.

He was the serving Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Bayero University, Kano, before his death on Saturday.

String of deaths

The first professor to die in this sequence was Aliyu Dikko of Bayero University Kano, who died on Saturday, April 25.

Before his demise, Mr Dikko, a professor of physiology, was a lecturer at the Department of Human Physiology, College of Health Sciences, Bayero University, Kano. He was also a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the same institution.

He was involved in the opening of three faculties of Medicine/Basic Medical Sciences in Bayero University, Kaduna State University and Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

Another professor who died on the same day is Ibrahim Ayagi. A renowned professor of economics, Mr Ayagi attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, 1963 -70 and proceeded to University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the USA from 1970 – 74.

As Kano State Commissioner of Education in the 1970s, Mr Ayagi had set up Kano’s celebrated Twin Science Secondary Schools at Dawakin Kudu and Dawakin Tofa.

Also, On April 26, Balarabe Maikaba, of the Department of Mass Communication, BUK, died after an illness.

Mr Maikaba, a professor, was the former head of Mass Communication Department, BUK, and a visiting lecturer to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and Kaduna State University (KASU).

On the same day, Sabo Kurawa of the Department of Sociology passed on, after a protracted illness.

The academic held positions of deputy vice-chancellor, administration and subsequently deputy vice-chancellor, academics at the Bayero University.

On Monday, April 27, Uba Adamu, a retired academic with Kano State Polytechnic, died as a result of age-related complications at the age of 85.

Mr Adamu was survived by two wives, 17 children and 54 grandchildren. His eldest son, Abdalla Adamu, the current Vice-Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Also, on Monday, April 27, Ghali Umar, another lecturer, died.

The late Umar was a former head of department and a senior lecturer at the Department of Architecture, Kano University of Science and Technology.