Zamfara secures N1bn Tetfund intervention for state-owned university

The Zamfara State Government says it has secured N1 billion intervention fund from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) for the state-owned university at Talata Mafara.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media, Communication and Public Enlightenment, Zailani Bappa, made the disclosure to journalists in Gusau on Thursday.

Mr Bappa was responding to questions on the achievements recorded in the state by the Matawalle-led administration in one year in office.

He noted that the People Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration inherited an uncompleted state university project in Talata Mafara.

“Considering the importance of continuity in governance, Matawalle decided to continue with the project.

“Apart from securing the Tetfund intervention, the government appointed management of the university and took other measures to have a solid foundation of the institution.

“Part of the present administration’s achievements in the education sector also included sponsoring 200 indigenes to study Medicine, Paramedicals and Science courses in China, India and Sudan,” he said.

He said the state government also constructed 600 new classrooms across the state and was renovating 300 others in various primary schools.

Mrs Bappa added that furniture as well as other teaching and learning materials were provided to all the newly constructed classrooms and renovated ones across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government recently recruited 600 teachers through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“In its 2020 budget proposal, the state government selected five secondary schools across the state for total renovation.

“The renovation has since started with Government Girl’s Unity Secondary School, Kwatarkwashi.

“The present administration introduced new programmes to improve secondary school feeding to ensure quality food is given to students in the state.

“The state government also released N400 million for the release of WAEC and NECO results of secondary school leavers in the state,” Mr Bappa said.

(NAN)