Zamfara secures N1bn Tetfund intervention for state-owned university

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]

The Zamfara State Government says it has secured N1 billion intervention fund from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) for the state-owned university at Talata Mafara.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media, Communication and Public Enlightenment, Zailani Bappa, made the disclosure to journalists in Gusau on Thursday.

Mr Bappa was responding to questions on the achievements recorded in the state by the Matawalle-led administration in one year in office.

He noted that the People Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration inherited an uncompleted state university project in Talata Mafara.

“Considering the importance of continuity in governance, Matawalle decided to continue with the project.

“Apart from securing the Tetfund intervention, the government appointed management of the university and took other measures to have a solid foundation of the institution.

“Part of the present administration’s achievements in the education sector also included sponsoring 200 indigenes to study Medicine, Paramedicals and Science courses in China, India and Sudan,” he said.

He said the state government also constructed 600 new classrooms across the state and was renovating 300 others in various primary schools.

Mrs Bappa added that furniture as well as other teaching and learning materials were provided to all the newly constructed classrooms and renovated ones across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government recently recruited 600 teachers through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

“In its 2020 budget proposal, the state government selected five secondary schools across the state for total renovation.

“The renovation has since started with Government Girl’s Unity Secondary School, Kwatarkwashi.

“The present administration introduced new programmes to improve secondary school feeding to ensure quality food is given to students in the state.

“The state government also released N400 million for the release of WAEC and NECO results of secondary school leavers in the state,” Mr Bappa said.

(NAN)

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application