Kano records 42 rape cases in five months – Police

The Police Command in Kano State said it has recorded 42 rape cases in the state between January and May.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Haruna said the command investigated 42 alleged rape cases within the period, adding that the suspects had been charged to courts in the state.

He said statistical analysis of the cases indicated that 33.3 per cent (one in three) of the rape incidents were committed in uncompleted buildings and 17.7 per cent at farmlands.

“15.6 per cent in shops; 15.6 per cent at the suspects’ residents and 8.9 per cent in schools, while 6.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the cases were committed at the victims’ residents and market places, respectively.

“The police is dealing with all reported rape and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases in the state,” he said.

Mr Haruna noted that the number of rape cases had drastically dropped as against what was recorded within the same period last year.

While calling on the residents of the state to report cases of molestation and other forms of abuse to the police, Haruna reiterated the commitment of the command to address the menace.

The spokesman added: “Keeping quiet without reporting rape cases will encourage the perpetrators to further commit the crime.

“Our doors are open for advice; in this era of community policing, the Command incorporates community problem-solving approach in handling issues in the state.” (NAN)