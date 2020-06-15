Man rapes, kills brother’s wife in Zamfara

Police officers used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Cfr.org)
The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Aminu Bala, for allegedly raping and killing his elder brother’s wife in Gusau.

The command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, a superintendent of police, while parading the suspect on Monday, said Mr Bala had already confessed to the crime.

Mr Shehu said the suspect hailed from Damaga village of Maradun Local Government area of the state.

He said, “The Tudun Wada Area Command, Gusau on June 15, at about 04.30 hours, received a distress call from Damba quarters of Gusau metropolis that the suspect had killed his brother’s wife.

“The police immediately rushed to the scene and discovered the victim, Hauwa’u Iliyasu in the pool of her own blood having suffered from multiple machete cuts.

“She was then taken to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where she was certified dead by doctors.”

The spokesman also said the police had contacted the victim’s husband, Kabiru Bala via phone call.

“He was not in the state, but told the police that the suspect had once threatened to kill the victim,” he said.

Mr Shehu said the command was awaiting the arrival of the victim’s husband and his written statement which would form part of evidence before the suspect would be prosecuted in court.

Hauwa’u left behind two children including a nine-month-old baby.

