Kano State Assembly passes eight bills, 57 motions

Related News

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulazeez Gafasa, says it has passed eight bills during the first legislative year of the 9th Assembly.

Mr Gafasa disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Kano.

He listed the bills to include the Kano State 1991 Amendment Bill; Kano State Appropriation Amendment Bill, Kano State College of Nursing and Midwifery Bill 2019, and the Kano State Persons with Disability Amendment Bill 2019.

Others were Kano State Appropriation Bill 2019, and Kano State Education Development Support Bill 2019; the Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Bill 2020, and Kano State Audit Commission Bill 2019.

The speaker noted that seven bills pending before the House were under consideration, adding that the bills included the Kano State Drugs and Substance Abuse Management Bill 2019 and the Kano State Public Procurement Bill 2019.

Others were Kano State Public Finance Management Bill 2019; Kano State Revenue Administration Amendment Law 2019, Kano State Land Use Charge Amendment Law 2019, Kano State Free Compulsory Basic and Universal Education Bill 2019 and Kano State Entrepreneur and Skill Acquisition Center Bill 2019.

Mr Gafasa added that the House also passed 57 motions within the year under review.

READ ALSO:

He explained that 35 of the motions were on infrastructure; 10 for health and five motions each for education and other sectors while two others on petitions.

“During the 9th legislative year, we conducted a public hearing on the 2020 appropriation bill, the screening and confirmation of commissioners and members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

“We also approved the 44 local government councils budget estimates for 2020; we approved the 2012 audited account report, approval of the N50 billion loan requested by the state government and so many other things,” Mr Gafasa said.

(NAN)