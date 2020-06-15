We’re continuing with probe of deposed Emir Sanusi — Ganduje

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) is resuming its investigation of allegations of fraud against the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, after the court threw out suits challenging the process.

The commission is investigating Mr Sanusi over an alleged N2.2 billion land racketeering in Gandun Sarki area of Kano.

Other Kano Emirate Council members being investigated over the matter are Sarki Ibrahim, the Makaman of Kano, and Shehu Dankadai, the Sarkin Shanun Kano.

Mr Sanusi had in an ex-parte motion asked the Federal High Court in Kano to stop the investigation..

The suit also sought an order restraining the PCACC chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado, the Attorney-General of Kano State and Mr Ganduje from investigating the then emir.

But the court on June 8 dismissed the case. Justice Lewis Allagoa, in a ruling, said that the commission did not violate the right of the deposed emir by investigating the allegations against him.

Speaking on the issue on Monday at a media interactive session held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Mr Ganduje said the court’s decision has cleared the path to the resumption of the investigation.

“Our state Anti-Corruption Agency will continue probing the former Emir over the issues he has with them.

READ ALSO:

“When he took them to court to stop the agency from probing him, the case was quashed. So they will continue probing him according to the set down law,” Mr Ganduje said.

The state government eventually dethroned Mr Sanusi on March 9.

Mr Ganduje also spoke about the reform of the traditional institution in the state which pitted his government against Mr Sanusi.

“When we wanted to bring on board reform to our traditional institution, the former Emir did not cooperate with the process of reform. The process was truncated, so the only option for him was to find his way out. And that was what happened,” he said, alluding to the dethronement of Mr Sanusi.

“That time there was this so-called Kano Elders Forum that tried to also frustrate the reform process. Their case was squashed by another court of competent jurisdiction.

“And it is the sole aim of trickling down development to other parts of the state, particularly the communities that house the new emirates that they were created.”