How bandits killed nine people, stole 500 cows in Katsina – Lawmaker

Related News

Bandits killed at least nine persons and rustled over 500 cows in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, the lawmaker representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Danjuma, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Danjuma said the attackers, welding sophisticated weapons, rode on motorcycles on Saturday from Tashan Bawa village to raid communities in Sabuwa before returning to their forest base unchallenged.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Wednesday how the gunmen killed 20 and injured 20 others in a separate attack in Faskari Local Government Area of the Katsina State.

Mr Danjuma said bandits had been terrorising Sabuwa LGA and had rustled over 500 cows within a month, forcing many residents to flee farming communities in the area.

“On Saturday the gunmen appeared from Tashan Bawa village where they started the killing and proceeded to Yarkaka community where they killed two and injured four persons. They proceeded to Unguwan Dauda where they killed one person and razed two vehicles,” the lawmaker said.

He said the gunmen chased away residents of Tashan Labbo.and burned one motorcycle before proceeding to Gamji where they also shot many people and looted shops.

Mr Danjuma said in Kanawa, they stole motorcycles and at Taura killed three persons before moving to Nakaba and Idaki where they also killed three and rustled animals before retiring to the forest at around 3 a.m.

“As a lawmaker, I informed all the relevant security agents when the attacks were ongoing. Unfortunately, there was no response from the security agents. In the attacks they killed nine and injured eight,” Mr Danjuma said.

READ ALSO:

The lawmaker said Katsina may experience its worst food crisis because Sabuwa Local Government Area is the major producer of grains in the state.

He lamented that as the farming season approached, the bandits had intensified their attacks, killing and robbing people in farms, adding that as a result, many farmers can no longer farm while some have fled the area.

“We’re appealing to the government to come to our rescue and save the people and their sources of livelihood, because if these attacks continue, the state and the country may record their worst food insecurity as the farmers cannot farm because of insecurity in their respective locations,” Mr Danjuma said.

But the police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, said earlier on Thursday that the ‘special force’ deployed from Abuja has brought calm to some parts of Katsina attacked by the gunmen.

Mr Isah said although the special force was still carrying out operations, “they cannot cover the over 5000 villages in Katsina.”

“The security men cannot be everywhere at the same time. The attacks in Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume will soon be over as the bandits’ days are numbered. The criminals will no longer have a hiding place,” he said.