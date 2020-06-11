Police arrest ‘serial rapist’ in Kano

Related News

The police in Kano on Wednesday arrested an alleged serial rapist, Zirfarahul Alfa, at Kwanan Dangora community in Kiru Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested following “an attempt to rape children at a residence in Kwanan Dangora community.

According to the police, “the housewife shouted and called the attention of her husband when Mr Alfa entered her children room and switched off the light attempting to rape them.”

The suspect, widely known as Mai Skirt, was also accused of raping other women in the community in the past, the police said.

Mr Haruna said the suspect “in a confessional statement” said he had raped over 40 women including an 80-year-old woman, in Kwanan Dangora community.

He said the state’s police commissioner, Habu Sani, has directed the transfer of the case to the police sexual and other related offences unit for investigation.

The police said after the investigation, the suspect would be charged to court.

Suspect’s ‘confession’

The police also released the audio of the confessional statement the suspect reportedly gave during interrogation.

“I entered the house at night. I switched off the light at the children’s room. The mother notice that and alerted her husband, she shouted and I fled.

“The husband and other residents chased and caught me, this is how I was arrested,” the suspect said in the audio.

“I started doing this act in this year. I have at least raped 40 women in Kwanan Dangora community. Most of the women I raped, I did that in their houses.

“The 80-year-old woman was staying alone at her house. I raped her during the rainy season. Also, I raped underage girls. I did that without them even knowing that I rape them,” he reportedly added.