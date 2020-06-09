Kaduna relaxes restrictions, allows reopening of worship centres

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has announced the relaxation of restrictions on business activities and intra-state travels.

Places of worships are also allowed to open for worshipers only for Fridays, for Juma’at prayers and Sundays for Church services.

According to Mr El-Rufai, “schools and markets are not included, they shall remain closed until further review.”

In a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, the governor said “from tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2020, the Quarantine Order is amended to permit a significant reopening of the state. The restriction of intra-state movement is lifted, subject to a night-time curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Kaduna State government has done its best to ensure that COVID-19 has not resulted in mass sickness and deaths. We again apologise for the inconvenience suffered by all during the 75 days of partial lockdown.”

Next steps

“The next step of staying safe while pursuing socio-economic activities is strictly in the hands of each individual.

“Subject to compliance with safe reopening protocols, businesses can reopen, with the provision of thermometers for temperature checks, sanitisers or handwashing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities. Working hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

“Church services are allowed only on Sundays and Mosques are allowed to conduct only Friday Juma’at services, for the time being, subject to compliance with the safety stipulations in the guidelines.

“Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can reopen,” he said.

“Hotels can fully open, but with their restaurants and bars offering only room service. Restaurants may all reopen after decontamination, but are still restricted to takeaways

“At this stage of COVID-19 containment, it is still considered unsafe for markets and schools to reopen, and we will keep engaging with the relevant stakeholders on the matter, to determine the appropriate timing and conditions precedent.

“Public servants will be summoned back to work in phases to be announced by the Head of Service,” he added.

The state has so far recorded 363 cases of COVID-19.

The state has also tested 2485, discharged 210, while 11 have died from the virus as of Tuesday.