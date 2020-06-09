Protest in Katsina community after kidnap of health worker, daughter

Related News

Residents of Yantumaki community in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina, on Tuesday, poured on the streets protesting against insecurity following the kidnap of a health worker and his daughter.

The health personnel, identified as Mansir Yusuf, was said to have been kidnapped alongside his daughter around 1: 00 am by unidentified gunmen, a source said.

The development is coming after PREMIUM TIMES reported how the district head of Yantumaki, Atiku Abubakar, was shot dead by gunmen at his residence.

Residents said the kidnapped health worker is a neighbour to the late district head, who was assassinated by unidentified gunmen, a source said, asking not to be named.

The protesters, mostly youth and underage children, also blocked highways, castigating the government over security negligence ever since their district head was killed.

“There have been no security personnel at the community since the district head was killed. We are protesting to call the attention of the government before these gunmen commence daily attacks on our community.

“Now, (they) killed our district head, and came back again. This means that they will be coming, since they are not facing any challenge anytime they carry attacks. The government needs to do the needful before the situation went out of control,” a senior community leader said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not respond to calls seeking official comment.

The Danmusa Local Government Area in Katsina shares a border with the Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara State. Both states in the North-West are under frequent attacks from gunmen.