Nigerian military airstrike ‘kills several bandits in Zamfara’

The Nigeria Air Force in Nguroje
A Nigeria Air Force Helicopter

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed another bandits’ camp and killed several of the criminals at Kwayanbana Forest in Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the airstrike was carried out on June 7, in continuation of air operations being conducted under Operation Accord.

The major-general said the feat was achieved after intelligence reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that some makeshift structures were hidden under the dense forest vegetation.

He said intelligence report also revealed that the caves in the surrounding high grounds served as hideout for the bandits and their notorious kingpin, Dogo Gede.

According to him, the air component “dispatched a force package of attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the location, leading to the destruction of the makeshift structures as well as killing of several bandits”.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism.

“He urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all bandits.

“This is aimed at accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country,” he said.

(NAN)

