Nigerian troops kill, arrest more bandits in Zamfara – Official

Troops of Operation Accord in continuation of clearance operations against cattle rustlers and criminals have overrun more bandits camps, killing scores and apprehending others in Zamfara, the Defence Headquarters has said.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche explained that the troops of Operation Katsina under Operation Accord on June 5, intercepted a bandits’ gun-runner and logistics supplier at Mararraba Maigora in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that items such as 496 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Bajaj Motorcycle were recovered during the operation.

The coordinator further disclosed that the troops killed three bandits and captured four in a cordon and search operation at Yauyau and Zandam villages.

He said that items that included seven dane guns, three cellphones and two motorcycles recovered.

He stated that captured bandits were in custody for interrogations.

According to him, troops engaged fleeing bandits on Dunya-Dangeza road and recovered two dane guns and four motorcycles on June 6.

“Additionally, troops destroyed the Daban Jabi camp of a notorious Bandit leader known as Dan Jangeru.

“Also at Warnu village two bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds, one AK47 rifle was recovered in the process.

“The military high command congratulates Operation Hadarin Daji and Air Component of Operation Accord, for their dexterity.

“The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the country,” he said. (NAN)