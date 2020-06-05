Matawalle swears in sole administrators for Zamfara LGs

Related News

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun), has appointed and sworn in 14 local government sole administrators in the state.

A statement by Mr Matawalle’s spokesman, Zailani Bappa, said the action followed a recommendation from the state House of Assembly Friday after the parliament dissolved the local government councils in the state.

In its second extraordinary sitting on Thursday, the House of Assembly dissolved the local government councils in the state due to alleged financial recklessness and improper record-keeping by the local government councils.

Governor Matawalle said the decision of his administration to immediately abide by the recommendation of the legislature was because the people’s interest is paramount to his administration.

He called on the new local government chairpersons to immediately assess the security situation in their respective areas and submit their report in two weeks.

Mr Matawalle said all the appointed council chairs are placed under a probation period of three months.

READ ALSO:

The governor also swore-in the recently appointed commissioner for science and technology and three newly appointed permanent secretaries.

The appointed local government sole administrators include Ahmed Anka for Anka local government, Abu Makau for Bakura, Muhammad Umar for Birnin Magaji and Nasiru Zarumi Masama for Bukkuyum.

Ohers include that of Bungudu, Abdulazeez Ahmed and Ibrahi Ibrahim for Gummi. The new sole administrator for Gusau is Sanusi Gusau while Salisu Dangulbi is for Maru Local Government Area.

Shehu Faru will take charge of Maradun Local Government Area while Lawali Abdullahi is for Kauran Namoda Local Government Area, Sani Shinkafi is for Shinkafi local Government Area and Abubakar Musa for Talata-Mafara.

The newly sworn in Commossioner for Science and Technology is Lawal Abubakar. The three new Permanent Secretaries are Abubakar Maradun for Office of the Executive Governor, Garba Gusau for Ministry of Finance and Bala Umar for Ministry of Lands.