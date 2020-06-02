Zamfara Assembly donates N5 million, food items to family of deceased colleague

The Zamfara House of Assembly has donated N5 million and 20 bags each, of rice and maize to the family of a member of the assembly, Tukur Jekada, who died on Monday.

Its Speaker, Nasiru Magarya, announced the donation on Tuesday in Gusau, when he led his colleagues on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

A statement signed by Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the House of Assembly, quoted the Speaker as describing Mr Jekada as “honest, hardworking and dedicated in the worship of Allah.”

Mr Jekada died on Monday, June 1, at Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a protracted illness associated with diabetes.

Mr Jekada, a PDP member, represented Bakura Constituency and was the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

NAN reports that the funeral prayer for the lawmaker was led by Malam Bello Tambuwal with the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, Musa Bawa, in attendance.

Mr Jekada’s colleagues, some members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and top politicians were also present at the prayers.

(NAN)

