Coronavirus: Buhari eases lockdown in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate ease of the lockdown imposed on Kano State as part of measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

He said phase one of the eased lockdown will be introduced.

“The president has approved easing of the total lockdown of Kano State and introduction of Phase One of the Eased Lockdown, ” he said.

Mr Buhari had in an address to the nation on April 27 ordered a two weeks lockdown in the North West state.

The president subsequently extended the lockdown by another two weeks.

As of June 1, Kano accounts for 954 of the 10,162 COVID-19 cases in the country.