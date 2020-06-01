Gunmen kill district head, party chairman in Katsina

Related News

Armed bandits on Monday shot dead the district head of Yantumaki, Abubakar Atiku, in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina.

Residents said the armed men spent at least two hours at the Yantumaki community during a downpour, trailing their prime target, the district head, Mr Atiku, until he fell to their bullets a few minutes to 12 midnight.

A source added that a palace guard sustained injury during the attack. The bandits’ mission was, allegedly, to assassinate the traditional ruler as they did not hurt anyone, apart from the palace guard, who was obviously hit by stray bullets, a source said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

Also, in another separate attack, gunmen also killed the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area, Abdulhamid Sani, following alleged inability of the deceased to secure the release of one arrested bandit.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incidents . He said the police were doing their best to protect the lives and property of Nigerians and they would continue doing that, whatever the circumstances may be.

The late APC chairman was a member, reconciliation committee working to ensure peaceful coexistence between Fulani residents, who are predominantly living in the bush and Hausa communities, who live in the town.

Residents said the APC chairman was killed by a faction of unrepentant armed men who accused him of failure to secure the release of one of them who was arrested by the security agents, weeks ago.