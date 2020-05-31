Zamfara lawmaker, Tukur Jekada, is dead

Zamfara House of Assembly
Zamfara House of Assembly

Tukur Jekada, a lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly is dead.

Shamsudeen Hassan, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, disclosed this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

Mr Hassan said that the lawmaker died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Mr Jekada was the chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before his death.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application