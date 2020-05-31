Zamfara lawmaker, Tukur Jekada, is dead

Related News

Tukur Jekada, a lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly is dead.

Shamsudeen Hassan, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, disclosed this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

Mr Hassan said that the lawmaker died after a brief illness on Sunday.

Mr Jekada was the chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before his death.

(NAN)