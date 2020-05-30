Gunmen abduct businessman on sickbed in Jigawa

Related News

Armed men on Saturday kidnapped a businessman, Yusuf Maifata, at his home in Sankara community, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Residents said the gunmen stormed the community around 1.47am, wielding arms and shooting sporadically, scaring residents, before abducting Mr Maifata at his residence.

“The victim has been battling deteriorating health conditions for long. He was discharged from hospital on Thursday and was recuperating at home when the unfortunate incident happened,” a family source said, asking not to be named.

The source also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the abductors have contacted them and are demanding N40 million ransom. They reportedly also asked the types of food the victim usually eats and the type of medication he is placed on.

He was whisked away unconscious because he was traumatised by the several gunshots fired at the main gate of his house, the source said, before the gunmen gained entrance to abduct him while on his sickbed.

The Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

Mr Jinjiri said the victim, aged 75, would be rescued as the command’s anti robbery and kidnap squad have been deployed in the area and are trailing the kidnappers.