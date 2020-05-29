Zamfara police partner ex-bandits, rescue 12 kidnap victims – Official

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The police command in Zamfara has rescued 12 kidnap victims through the collaboration of repentant bandits in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Shehu Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Mr Mohammed said that the victims who were kidnapped from Farar Kasa and Sabon Birni villages, were rescued two weeks after with the assistance of the repentant bandits.

According to him, the repentant bandits assisted the police in trailing the abductors to their hideouts.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, while handing over the victims to the Zamfara State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, commended the repentant bandits for keeping to their promise in supporting Governor Bello Matawalle’s peace and reconciliation initiative.

Mr Nagogo urged them to sustain the support, noting that the initiative had remained one of the best ways of achieving peace in the state.

He said, while receiving the victims on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, gave assurances that the state government would continue to engage bandits in peace dialogue.

He, however, warned that recalcitrant bandits would be severely dealt with. (NAN)

