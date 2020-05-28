COVID-19: 29 health workers tested positive, recover in Jigawa – NMA

Related News

The Jigawa State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Thursday, said 29 health workers who tested positive for coronavirus in the state have recovered and have been discharged from the treatment centres.

The NMA chairperson, Nura Basirka, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Dutse, the state capital, said the health workers had been infected while discharging their duties at various facilities in the state.

According to Mr Basirka, they include 12 doctors and 17 other health workers.

Mr Basirka said the doctors got infected while trying to save the lives of patients, especially those brought to Jigawa from neighbouring states where they had been denied care over the fear of coronavirus.

He, however, said no death was recorded among the health personnel as all of them recovered and have been discharged.

No Hazard Allowance

The official said doctors in Jigawa are yet to be paid the new hazard allowance promised by the state government.

“The old payment of N5,000 as hazard allowance is still maintained in Jigawa, we hope that the government will review this and implement the new package on hazard allowance,” the NMA chairman said.

READ ALSO:

“The government provided the personal protective equipment (PPEs) on Wednesday. That was our major obstacle, with this development, I can assure that our members are now adequately provided with the protective materials,” he added.

We appreciate your efforts – Governor

Earlier on Wednesday while presenting the PPEs, Governor Muhammad Badaru expressed the gratitude of the state to health workers, describing them as heroes.

“The health workers are working tirelessly to ensure our safety, also your safety (health workers) is our concern. We are happy to note that all the 29 infected health workers have recovered and been discharged.

“I urge all of you to utilise your training, use the protective gears provided to you and deploy your personal conviction to individually protect yourselves otherwise more will get infected and this will once again put us in a state of worry, anxiety and uncertainty,” Mr Badaru said.