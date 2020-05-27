COVID-19: 122 Almajiris test positive in Jigawa – Governor

Related News

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday, said 122 street children (almajiris) repatriated to Jigawa from other states have tested positive to coronavirus.

Mr Badaru, in a press conference in Dutse, said 1,345 Almajiris were repatriated from Kano, Nasarawa, Gombe, Adamawa, Plateau and Kaduna states.

“They were quarantined at the NYSC orientation camp. All of them were tested for COVID-19. At the end of the quarantine period, 122 of them were COVID-19 positive,” Mr Badaru said.

He said the almajiris represent 51 per cent of the state’s coronavirus cases.

The rest of the almajiris, who tested negative, were discharged after supporting each with clothes and N10,000 welfare allowance, Mr Badaru said.

He said the state has rolled out a strategy to integrate almajiri and Tsangaya education to the mainstream education system.

Also, he added that the Jigawa has strengthened its response to COVID-19 following the establishment of a testing laboratory for diagnosing COVID-19 and other diseases in the state.