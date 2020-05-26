COVID-19: Kano records two more deaths

The Kano State government on Monday announced that two more patients had died from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications, bringing the total fatalities in the state from the disease to 38.

The state Ministry of Health in its late Monday tweet also said the state has discharged one more patient, bringing the number of those so far discharged to 134.

The ministry, however, did not provide more information on the patients who died on Monday as well as those discharged.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday also confirmed additional seven deaths in Nigeria. The agency also did not mention the state (s) where the deaths occurred.

But officials in Kano and Jigawa confirmed that six of the deaths occurred in their states, two in Kano and four in Jigawa.

The NCDC on Monday also announced 229 new confirmed cases across the country with Kano having 23, taking the total confirmed cases in Kano to 919, second only to that of Lagos, Nigeria’s epicentre of the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari had locked down Kano for additional two weeks to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. However, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje amended the directive by allowing shops to open and congregational prayers to hold on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The state council of Ulamas had criticised the governor’s decision to lift the ban on public gathering, warning that the decision could increase the spread of the disease in the state.

