COVID-19: Jigawa records four more deaths

The Jigawa State government on Monday confirmed that four additional patients of COVID-19 died while in isolation at their various homes, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

The state’s task force chairman on COVID-19, Abba Zakari, said 32 more persons recovered from the disease and were discharged, bringing the total number recoveries to 143 in the state.

“The ones that died at our isolation centres are three. There are also additional four that died at their houses, even before they came to (the) isolation centre, making a total of seven,” Mr Zakari said.

The official added that the state has concluded contact tracing of the latest deaths which occurred in Ringim, Birnin-Kudu and Gwaram. He, however, did not give much details on the deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday also announced additional seven deaths across the country. However, it did not mention the state (s) where the deaths occurred. Mr Zakari said four of the deaths occurred in Jigawa State.

The state has also commenced discharging of patients tested negative once, to provide for more space in the 240-bed isolation centres in the state.

The government also announced the lift of the lockdown in Birnin-Kudu, Gwaram and Gumel Local Government Areas.

COVID-19 Deaths

Mr Zakari, while briefing journalists on the previous deaths from coronavirus, had described and identified the deceased. He, however, avoided questions on the recent deaths, which allegedly involved governor’s aides.

A political ally to Governor Muhammad Badaru, Ibrahim Isma’il, died while on self isolation after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, he died at his country home in Ringim Local Government Area, one of the town Mr Zakari confirmed as having a coronavirus death.

Before his death, Mr Ismail was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Adult and Higher Education and recently, the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

The governor, in a condolence greeting to the Ringim Emirate council and the family of the deceased, described the deceased as a kind hearted gentleman and selfless politician.

The deceased held the traditional title of Jarman Ringim, one of the five emirate councils in Jigawa with first class Emirs.

Also, within the week, another governor’s aide on people living with disabilities, Farouk Gumel, died, after a brief illness. There was no public condolence and/or statement from Mr Badaru.

The chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with disabilities, in Jigawa, Muhammad Usman, said the deceased died at home in Gumel Local Government Area, one of the towns under lockdown following confirmed cases of coronavirus.