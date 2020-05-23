COVID-19 : Amidst rapid community transmission, Jigawa lift ban on religious gathering

Governor Muhammad Badaru (
Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru

Jigawa State has joined the league of states in Nigeria lifting ban on religious gathering despite increasing cases of COVID-19 among residents at community level.

The spokesperson of Governor Muhammad Badaru, Auwal Sankara, in a statement, said Eid prayers would be observed as usual, including places under lockdown.

He said congregants are advised to observe social distancing rules and wear face masks.

However, Mr Badaru advised women, children and the elderly and other vulnerable persons to stay away and say their prayer at home instead.

He added that places under lockdown would continue to be locked after the prayers and all Sallah festivities are banned.

The Eid prayers would be observed on Sunday, to mark the end of Ramadan fast.

The development is coming after Mr Badaru warned that the state may record 20,000 COVID-19 cases if the pandemic spirals out of control while reaching a worst case scenario.

He acknowledged that the disease is fast spreading in the state, reaching eight out of 27 local council areas of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how governors are relaxing bans on large gatherings, despite spread of the virus.

According to the statistics by Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC), Jigawa was the worst hit state in Nigeria on Friday, second only to Lagos, with 16 new infections.

Also, the NCDC said Jigawa now has a total of 241 confirmed cases. The state is the sixth in rating of states worst hit by the dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria.

The state has also commenced discharging of patients tested negative once, to provide for more space in the 240-bed isolation centres in the state.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.