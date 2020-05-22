Banditry: Nigerian Air Force deploys additional 60 airmen in Katsina

Related News

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, an air marshal, said officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force would soon clear bandits in Katsina State and the North-West region.

Mr Sadique stated this when 60 additional Airmen and Officers were deployed on Thursday to Katsina for Special “Operation Harbin Daji” in Batsari and Jibiya areas and other flash spots in the state.

The Air Officer Commanding Special Operation, Bauchi Command, Charles Ohwo, an air vice marshal, represented the Chief of Air Staff during the deployment.

Mr Sadique said that the Air Force would soon rid Katsina State and the entire North West geo-political zone of banditry and other crimes.

He charged the airmen and officers deployed for the operations to remain committed in the operation in accordance with the Air Force Core Values.

“I implore you to inject more fighting techniques which you have learnt to bear with your assignment with a view to bringing the bandits to their knees.

“I am very sure, with the help of God, we will succeed. There’ll soon be no hiding place for the bandits in Katsina and the entire North West Geo-Political Zone,” he assured.

Mr Sadique thanked Governor Aminu Masari for his support and cooperation to the Air Force and the Special Operations unit in the state.

He said barely 48 hours after their deployment to the state, the operation had started yielding positive results.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave the nation’s Armed Forces marching order to rid the state of criminals.

The order came following growing activities of bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and armed robbers in parts of the state.

