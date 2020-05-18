COVID-19: Zamfara receives 45 almajiris deported from Kaduna

Almajiri's used to illustrate the story.
The Zamfara State government on Monday received 45 Islamic education pupils (almajiris) comprising 28 females and 17 males, deported from Zaria, Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, Zainab Lawal, received the almajiris from Kaduna State Government officials on behalf of Zamfara government at Gusau Hajj Camp on Monday.

Ms Lawal said the measure was in line with the state government’s efforts to partner with neighbouring states to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“You know, Gov. Bello Matawalle has established a Committee for Protection, Repatriation and Resettlement of all almajiris in the state,” she said.

Ms Lawal, who is the Chairperson, Data Collection Sub-committee on Protection, Repatriation and Resettlement Committee, cautioned parents against sending their children for begging in the name of seeking knowledge.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman Tunau, the Commissioner of Information and Chairman, Medical and Screening sub-committee, has said that all the 45 almajiris have tested negative to COVID-19.

Mr Tunau told the News Agency of Nigeria that one of the almajiris was from Bakura Local Government Area while 44 were from Falale village in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

“We have handed them over to the Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Hassan, to reunite them with their parents,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)

