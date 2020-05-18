Lockdown: Kaduna Govt. announces new days for free movement

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government has adjusted the two-day window for free movement to Wednesday and Thursday.

Before the adjustment, residents were allowed to move out of their homes to purchase foodstuff on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company, Hafiz Bayero, said that no market would open next Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the adjustment may not be unconnected with the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Festival expected to come up on Saturday, May 23.

“Following the government’s decision, the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company has announced that it will make all the necessary arrangements for the orderly and safe conduct of trading activities at all the designated temporary neighborhood markets.

“Traders and their customers visiting the temporary markets on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to wear face masks, observe physical distancing and comply with other public health protocols on both days,” he said.

He commended traders and customers for the orderly and mature attitude shown so far, by making the neighborhood markets work as safe spaces for getting essentials.

Mr Bayero, however, warned traders trying to turn the streets near the closed main markets into illegal shops to desist from the act.

He said that the temporary markets would operate from 10:00am to 4:00pm for the two days.

The managing director urged traders and customers to comply with KMDMC guidelines of wearing face masks and submitting to temperature checks before entering the markets.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.