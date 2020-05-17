We prefer death from coronavirus to being killed by bandits – Katsina district head

Related News

Following the recent wave of gruesome attacks on innocent villagers in several communities at Ruma and Batsari Local Government Areas (LGAs), in Katsina State, the District Head of Batsari, Tukur Mu’azu, said his subjects will prefer to die from coronavirus than being killed by rampaging bandits.

Mr Mu’azu, who stated this in a short video, obtained by PRNigeria, noted that the rising insecurity in Katsina is worse than the threat of COVID-19.

The district head, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Ruma Katsina said: “My people will prefer to die from coronavirus infection. Not from these senseless killings orchestrated by bandits. So far, the deadly pandemic has not claimed any life in Batsari and other neighbouring local government areas (LGAs), but the bandits have killed scores of harmless villagers and residents. So, what are we saying?”

On the recent attacks launched by bandits at old and new Ruma, the district head, while speaking to PRNigeria during a phone chat, said the marauding criminals after invading over 10 communities, killed and maimed several lives.

He said several cattle and other livestock animals were also looted by the bandits.

Said Mr Muazu: “The thing is, the bandits always scatter themselves when going on operations at our villages. Hence, security personnel find it difficult sometimes to easily contain the bandits’ attacks. However, we are still calling on the federal government to deploy more soldiers, mobile policemen and fighter helicopters to Katsina. Let them comb all the forests in our state, and eliminate these bandits.”

Also, speaking on the floor of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Mustapha Jibiya, said the “irresponsibility and insensitivity” of relevant stakeholders was responsible for growing insecurity in the state.

“It is very disturbing that from eight local government areas, we now have about 12 local governments that are ravaged by the criminally-minded bandits. This is as a result of the insensitivity of both the state and federal government,” he said.

Mr Jibiya, while speaking further in Hausa during the plenary session, warned that the precarious situation will snowball to a dangerous level, if no concrete action is taken by the government to stem the tide of the bloody attacks.

He said: “If the relevant authorities and government fail to act now, the situation will soon get out of hand, and it will be difficult for us to then handle.”

The lawmaker, who firmly insisted that both the federal and Katsina State Government have failed to provide security for citizens, disclosed that his constituents now prefer to call on the Nigerien security forces for help when in distress.

“My constituents are quick to seek the assistance of the Nigerien troops immediately they are under attack. They feel at home with them. And this is because the Nigerien troops will swiftly come to their rescue. It is unfortunate that our people are been killed, yet Mr. President and Governor of Katsina State have remained docile. They have refused to tackle the insecurity conundrum in our dear State headlong. What is wrong with this kind of leadership? After Maiduguri, Kastina is the next slaughter slab in the country,” Mr Jibiya said.