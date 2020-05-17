Kaduna PDP suspends Hunkuyi, six others from party

Related News

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended a former senator, Suleiman Hunkuyi, from the party.

Mr Hunkuyi and another former senator, Shehu Sani, left the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) due to unresolvable conflicts with Governor Nasir El-Rufai in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Mr Hunkuyi joined the PDP and contested the governorship primaries in 2018. He lost the party’s ticket to a former House of Representatives member, Isah Ashiru.

Mr Sani joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). He contested the senate seat under the party but lost to Uba Sani of the APC.

In a statement signed by the Kaduna PDP publicity secretary, Abraham Catoh, on Saturday, the party announced the suspension of Mr Hunkuyi and six others for anti-party activities.

According, to the statement, “the State Working Committee, SWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State, met on Saturday, May 16, after a preliminary hearing on party discipline it resolved to suspend the following, for anti-party activities in line with the provision of the party constitution as provided in Section 57(3) 2017, as amended.

1.Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi

2.Hon. Hashim Garba, Kubau Local Government

3.Dr Mato Dogara, Lere Local Government

4.Ibrahim Lazuru, Lere Local Government

5.Dr John Danfulani, Kachia Local Government

6. Lawal Imam Adamu, Soba Local Government

7.Ubale Salmanduna, Zaria Local Government

“That the said members stand suspended from the party from today, May 16, 2020, and will be expected to appear before the Disciplinary committee on a date and time to be announced by the committee.

“The SWC further resolved that Col. Dauda Albehu Gora, is not a registered member of the PDP, and therefore, he is an impersonator.

“The party has submitted his name to all security agencies to take note of his activities. We shall take necessary action against him should he continue with his activities against the PDP.”

Mr Catoh confirmed the suspension to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

“Yes, the statement came from the party. The seven members stand suspended including Senator Hunkuyi. That is the party’s resolution,” he said.

Several calls to Mr Hunkuyi were not answered as at the time of filing this report.