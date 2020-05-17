Katsina community protest repeated attacks by bandits, block highway

Hundred of residents of Yangayya community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday blocked a highway to protest repeated attacks by armed bandits in the community.

Residents said the protest followed an attack in which many residents lost their valuables, many injured and women raped.

The residents said the bandits first attacked the community on Wednesday after iftar (break of fast) when the largely Muslim residents were about to go for their night (Isha) prayer in the mosque. They invaded the community, reportedly using over 70 motorcycles, looted shops and went away with valuables.

The bandits returned on Saturday around 8 a.m. During the attack, they raped and physically assaulted many women, with some of the women later hospitalised, a resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

He said following the Saturday attack, the residents trooped to the main road in protest, blocking motorists, targeting and molesting government officials who use luxury cars. The residents also used derogatory language against Governor Aminu Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are under siege with repeated attacks. It appears to us that the police DPO in Jibia has done his best. He is overwhelmed because other community in Jibia such as Gangara, Tankuri, Bugaje, Zandam, Mazanya, Jar kuka, Kanwa, Kange, Falale, Gakurdi and Nasarawa are also under repeated armed bandits’ attacks.

“We are appealing to the higher authorities to come to our rescue before they wipe us away. This is because when you are robbed of your valuables and left with nothing, it is equivalent to death,” one of the protesters said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, did not respond to calls seeking official comment on the development.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-west that have suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities. Other states include Kaduna and Zamfara.

