COVID-19: Four-month-old baby tests positive in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed that a four-month-old child was among the 20 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state on Friday.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said the father of the infected child had a travel history to Kano.

“The infant, who had been brought to hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested,” she added.

Mrs Mohammed-Baloni further said that the child’s ‘’parents have also been tested and their results are being awaited.’’

The Commissioner also said that 15 out of the 20 new patients were family members or close contacts of previously confirmed cases, spread across seven local government areas.

‘’Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each, ” she said.

She added that six health workers were among the new cases underlining the risks associated with containing and managing COVID-19.

According to her, the latest cases showed that COVID-19 has spread into nine local governments of Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria.

‘’This widening spread of COVID-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out,’’ the commissioner said.

Mrs Mohammed-Baloni advised parents to shun non-essential travelling or interactions to avoid taking the virus home and infecting their children and loved ones.

“They must also exercise personal responsibility regarding not allowing visitors into their homes.’’

She said one of the COVID-19 fatalities in the state got infected when he received visitors at home.

‘’Elderly persons and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and respiratory diseases are more vulnerable to complications of Covid-19 infection.”

Mrs Mohammed-Baloni appealed to all residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks if they have compelling reasons to go out, observe physical distancing and avoid large gatherings.

‘’Our communities should also continue the public service of reporting suspicious cases in their areas,’’ the Commissioner said.

(NAN)