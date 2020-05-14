Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter kidnapped

Related News

The police command in Kaduna on Thursday confirmed the abduction of the vice-chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kaduna State chapter, Shu’aibu Idris-Lauge, and his daughter.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to him, Mr Shu’aibu and his daughter were abducted from their Kwanar Zango residence along Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Thursday morning.

“Efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped victims, apprehend and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Mr Jalige, therefore, appealed to the public to support the police by providing useful information that would lead to the rescue of the victims.

(NAN)