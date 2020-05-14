Kaduna APC vice-chairman, daughter kidnapped

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The police command in Kaduna on Thursday confirmed the abduction of the vice-chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kaduna State chapter, Shu’aibu Idris-Lauge, and his daughter.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to him, Mr Shu’aibu and his daughter were abducted from their Kwanar Zango residence along Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Thursday morning.

“Efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped victims, apprehend and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Mr Jalige, therefore, appealed to the public to support the police by providing useful information that would lead to the rescue of the victims.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.