Emir of Daura recovers from coronavirus

The Emir of Daura, Umar Umar, who was hospitalised as a result of coronavirus last week, has recovered.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a native of Daura, shared the news Thursday.

The presidency said Mr Buhari was delighted at the news of the recovery and discharge from hospital of Mr Umar.

”I am happy to hear of your heart-touching experiences, successful treatment and discharge from hospital after ten days, a part of which was spent in intensive care.

”Given the times we are in, we were all worried about you during that period. I am very pleased that you came out healthy,” the president was quoted as saying.

A statement by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said the president applauded the dedicated and hardworking hospital staff of the Federal Medical Centre Katsina and other frontline medical and health workers, serving various patients in several hospitals across the country.

”The country is fortunate to have such a dedicated medical workforce,” the president said, adding that his administration would continue to take all necessary measures within means to boost their morale.