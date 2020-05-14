Coronavirus: Another 28 almajiris in Jigawa test positive

Related News

The Jigawa State government on Thursday announced 28 more confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst Islamic school pupils (almajiris) sent back from other states.

The state’s taskforce chairman on COVID-19, Abba Zakari, told reporters that one more patient died from coronavirus complications.

“Unfortunately yesterday (Wednesday) we lost a patient; the patient wasn’t regular on his drugs, he was on oxygen for about two days, he didn’t make it and he died,” the official said.

Mr Zakari said apart from the 23 confirmed cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, 28 more cases on Thursday tested positive at a private laboratory.

He said all the 28 cases are almajiris repatriated from other states.

With this, he said the state has recorded 51 confirmed cases in two days, of which 31 are almajiris.

Jigawa now has 169 confirmed cases in total, with three deaths, the official said.

Earlier, the state governor, Muhammad Badaru, warned that if the pandemic spiralled out of control, up to 20,000 cases could be reported in the state in a worst-case scenario.

Mr Badaru said insufficient testing remained a problem as the state relies on testing facilities in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja.

He said efforts are on to establish a laboratory in the state.