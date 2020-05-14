Coronavirus: Another 28 almajiris in Jigawa test positive

Almajiris [PHOTO CREDIT: nationalnewsbeam]
Almajiris [PHOTO CREDIT: nationalnewsbeam]

The Jigawa State government on Thursday announced 28 more confirmed cases of coronavirus amongst Islamic school pupils (almajiris) sent back from other states.

The state’s taskforce chairman on COVID-19, Abba Zakari, told reporters that one more patient died from coronavirus complications.

“Unfortunately yesterday (Wednesday) we lost a patient; the patient wasn’t regular on his drugs, he was on oxygen for about two days, he didn’t make it and he died,” the official said.

Mr Zakari said apart from the 23 confirmed cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, 28 more cases on Thursday tested positive at a private laboratory.

He said all the 28 cases are almajiris repatriated from other states.

With this, he said the state has recorded 51 confirmed cases in two days, of which 31 are almajiris.

Jigawa now has 169 confirmed cases in total, with three deaths, the official said.

READ ALSO: Why COVID-19 testing was temporarily suspended in Kano – Health Minister

Earlier, the state governor, Muhammad Badaru, warned that if the pandemic spiralled out of control, up to 20,000 cases could be reported in the state in a worst-case scenario.

Mr Badaru said insufficient testing remained a problem as the state relies on testing facilities in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja.

He said efforts are on to establish a laboratory in the state.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.