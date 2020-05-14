COVID-19: Zamfara lifts ban on Mosque, Church activities

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has lifted the ban on congregational prayers in Mosques and Churches placed to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Matawalle made the announcement in a state-wide radio broadcast on Thursday in Gusau.

“I want to commend the people of the state for supporting the government in our effort to frustrate the spread of coronavirus in our dear state by complying with the lockdown orders.

“In the light of this, therefore, we are suspending restrictions on congregational prayers in Mosques and Churches while appealing to people not to converge in large numbers at the same time,” he said.

Mr Matawalle urged the people to continue to observe social distancing when they meet as well as use face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor however, said markets in the state would remain closed until further notice, warning that the government would not take it lightly with violators of the orders.

The COVID–19 pandemic has so far claimed five lives, while 18 victims out of 73 confirmed cases have been discharged from the Gusau isolation centre.

(NAN)

