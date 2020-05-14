Jigawa records 51 new COVID-19 cases

Governor Badaru of Jigawa State
The Jigawa State Government says it has recorded 51 new coronavirus cases in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, who is also the Chairman of the state COVID 19 Task Force disclosed to newsmen on Thursday in Dutse.

Mr Zakari said the new cases had brought the total number of cases in the state to 169, with three deaths.

“As at yesterday (Wednesday), NCDC released 23 additional cases and you also know that we are working with a laboratory in Kaduna to test the almajiri (Quranic school pupils) who were repatriated from other states to Jigawa.

“Apart from the 23 cases, we also got additional 28 almajiri who tested positive.

“Out of the 23 announced by NCDC, three are almajiri, which brought the total to 51. And out of the 51 cases, 31 are almajiri,” the commissioner explained.

He said in the next few days, the state government would install a new testing laboratory at the general hospital in Dutse.

(NAN)

