COVID-19: Virus is spreading, Jigawa may record 20,000 cases, governor warns

The Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday, warned that the state could record up to 20,000 cases of COVID-19 as the disease keeps spreading across the state.

“In the meantime, you will agree with me that COVID-19 infection is now with us in Jigawa as the disease has spread to eight out of 27 Local Government Areas of the state,” the governor said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday announced 184 new infections across the country with Jigawa having 23 new cases, second after Lagos, Nigeria’s epicentre.

According to the statistics provided by the public health agency, among infected states in Nigeria, Jigawa ranks seventh, with a total of 141 confirmed cases.

Mr Badaru, in a press conference, stated that modelling experts have projected that in a worst-case scenario, Jigawa may have up to 20,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

He added further that in the best-case scenario, which the state is now experiencing, (under 14 per cent), could lead to 8,000 infections across the state.

He, however, said with efforts the state is putting in and prayer to Almighty Allah, “we should be below the best-case scenario projection, the state is currently at 14 per cent best case scenario and 0.6 per cent of the worst-case scenario,” the governor said.

The governor, however, is being criticised for lifting restrictions on large gatherings in the state. Weekly religious meetings are allowed in the state, despite the increase in infections.

Public health experts say measures such as travel restrictions, the closure of schools and businesses, and the enticement of physical distancing between residents, are showing positive signs of keeping infection rates low.

Daily incentive for front line workers

Mr Badaru also announced a new package on a daily basis for the state’s front-line health care personnel working to prevent the spread of the disease.

“In order to motivate front line health workers working on COVID-19, we have approved upward review of daily stipend of doctors and other categories of health workers up to N10,000 depending on category.

“We have also opened discussions with insurance companies on health and life insurance for those health workers at the front line of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor said.