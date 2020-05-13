Court rules in favour of lawmaker accused of attacking Jigawa governor’s convoy

Related News

A Jigawa High Court sitting in Dutse on Tuesday voided the resolution of the state’s House of Assembly suspending its member, Sani Isyaku, for allegedly attacking the state’s governor’s convoy.

The assembly accused Mr Isyaku, (APC) member representing Gumel constituency, of conniving with opposition politicians to attack the convoy of Governor Muhammad Badaru while in Hadejia Local Government Area.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Ahmed Isa nullified the decision of the Assembly, ordering that all privileges and rights to which the lawmaker is entitled should be restored while all parties to the matter should maintain status quo.

Background

The Jigawa Assembly on March 5 suspended Mr Isyaku indefinitely for alleged thuggery. He was specifically accused of conniving with thugs to attack the convoy of the state governor.

Speaker Idris Garba announced the suspension during plenary. He said the action was an ‘unanimous’ decision reached by all members of the assembly.

The speaker said the alleged action of the lawmaker violated the laws of the house “and that of the state and the constitution of Nigeria”.

“Mr Isyaku is suspended over his said act of involvement in a misconduct which is unfortunate for him as a lawmaker,” the speaker said. “He is to surrender all government properties attached to him and he is no more a chairman of the committee he is handling as from today.”

Court disagree

Mr Isyaku challenged his suspension in court. On Tuesday, Justice Isa ordered all parties to the suit to maintain status quo. He also ordered the restoration of the applicant’s right and privileges pending the determination of the matter.

Also, the court restrained respondents “from further interfering, tempering or doing anything inimical to the rights and privileges of the applicant as member representing Gumel constituency in Jigawa state house of Assembly pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The matter was then adjourned to June 9 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Mr Isyaku’s lead counsel, Mamman Yusufari (SAN), a professor, was not in court Wednesday. But his representative, Baffa Alasan, hailed the ruling, saying he is optimistic that justice will prevail in the matter.

Babangida Hadejia, the spokesperson, Jigawa State House of Assembly, did not respond to telephone calls seeking official comment on the court’s ruling.