COVID-19: Kano records six more deaths

Related News

The Kano State Ministry of Health has announced that the state’s total number of deaths from coronavirus complications reached 32, following six more deaths recorded on Monday.

The ministry, on its Twitter handle, also said 63 patients have so far recovered from the disease and they were discharged from the isolation facility.

Among the discharged in the state included an index case, Kabiru Rabiu, a former Nigerian diplomat. Mr Rabiu was accused of being economical with the truth while explaining his travel history to health personnel in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Monday announced 242 new infections across the country with Kano having 64 new confirmed cases.

The NCDC also announced an additional 10 deaths across the country, however, it didn’t mention the state(s) where the deaths occurred. Official statements in Kano, however, said six more deaths are from the state.

While Lagos remains Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, cases in Kano have continued to increase significantly amidst the government’s ease of lockdown on Monday and Thursday.

Also, the state government on Monday extended the lockdown order for a week, to further reduce the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, two million face masks were launched on Monday. One million masks were provided by the state government and the other million masks were provided by the 44 Local Governments Areas of the state.