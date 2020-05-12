Armed robber from Niger arrested, two others lynched – Jigawa Police

Related News

The police in Jigawa on Monday said two suspected armed robbers fleeing arrest from a robbery scene were lynched by villagers in Sule-Tankarkar Local Government Area, following desperate moves to evade arrest.

One of the armed robbers, from Niger Republic, was later arrested, the police said.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, said the robbers, numbering about nine, earlier robbed and killed a man, Kamisu Idris, at Andau village in Babura Local Government Area, and took to their heels after sighting the police.

The police responded to a distress call that some gunmen had stormed Andau village and robbed people of three motorcycles as well as shooting one dead. The police rushed to the scene. On sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and a firefight ensued, the police said.

The superior gunfire of the police forced the hoodlums to abandon the three robbed motorcycles, one AK47 rifle with nine rounds of ammunition, as they took to their heels, Mr Jinjiri added.

Moreover, he said three of the suspects on the run, also shot dead a man, Sabiu Magaji, 30, in a neighbouring village in Sule-tankarkar Local Government Area, in their effort to escape from the police.

Subsequently, the villagers ganged up and lynched two of the suspects. However, the police rescued another suspect by name Abdullahi Usman, 35, from Niger Republic, who sustained severe injury, the police added.

Also, Mr Jinjiri said the police recovered the second AK47 rifle with eleven rounds of ammunition and a handset, suspected to have been robbed.

He added further that two days later, one Salisu Ahmadu 25, of Dorawa Tara village, in Babura Local Government Area, was also arrested. He is strongly suspected to be an informant to the gang, which allegedly came from Niger Republic.

The case is under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department.