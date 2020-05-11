Sokoto commissioner for lands is dead

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Sunday announced the death of his Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Surajo Marafa-Gatawa.

A statement by Mr Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Muhammad Bello, said late Mafara-Gatawa passed away on Sunday (today) after a brief illness.

Mr Bello said the late commissioner, born on September 15, 1957, was an astute politician.

He said that the deceased had been a councillor in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (1988-1989) and also chairman of the same council (1991-1993).

According to the statement, Mr Mafara-Gatawa was a member of the House of Representatives for Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency between 1999-2007

“During Gov. Tambuwal’s first tenure, he was the Commissioner for Social Welfare for four years, later he was moved to the last position he held until his death,” Bello stated.

He said Mr Mafara-Gatawa, survived by three wives and many children, had since been buried according to Islamic rites. (NAN)

