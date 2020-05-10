Coronavirus: Half of Jigawa’s 116 cases are almajiris – Official

Governor Muhammad Badaru
Governor Muhammad Badaru (Photo Credit: jigawastate.gov.ng)

Jigawa State, on Sunday, announced 33 new cases of coronavirus.

The state’s COVID-19 taskforce chairman, Abba Zakari, said of the 33 new cases, 16 are almajiris repatriated from Kano while the remaining 17 patients are contacts of infected persons in the state.

Mr Zakari said the total COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 116 with 60 of them being almajiris who returned from Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the return of almajiris to their states of origin by governors of northern states. Almajiris are children sent to live with their Islamic teachers while learning about the religion. Majority of them end up as street children where they beg for survival.

Jigawa State had earlier sent 607 samples of the returned almajiris for testing. A total of 279 results are out, including 60 positive ones, Mr Zakari said while addressing journalists.

Mr Zakari announced a total lockdown of Ringim Local Government Area from Monday midnight to ensure adequate contact tracing as a high number of the infections were from the council.

Coronavirus factsheet

