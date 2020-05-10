Emir Bayero’s uncle dies in Kano

Related News

Yusuf Bayero (Dan’iyan Kano), an uncle to the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, is dead.

Aged 78, Mr Bayero died in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness. He is survived by one wife, nine children and many relatives.

Among those who attended his funeral prayer on Sunday were his nephews, the emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Ado-Bayero and Nasiru Ado-Bayero.

Mr Bayero’s death is the third involving Kano traditional leaders within one week. The remaining two are Tafida Abubakar Ila (Emir of Rano) and Isa Hashim (Jarman Kano).

Born in 1933, Mr Bayero was a scribe in the Kano Native Authority and he served in sub-district offices of the city. He was also a member of the Northern Region House of Assembly where he became Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Kaduna Affairs.

READ ALSO:

He returned to Kano after the military coup of 1966 and was appointed Dan Ruwata and the first District Head of Ajingi.

Late Bayero was deposed by the PRP government of Abubakar Rimi in 1981 but Emir Ado Bayero reinstated him in 1983 as the Dan Ruwata and the District Head of Bichi.

He was subsequently promoted to Dan Isa, then Dan Buram and then Barde, all in Bichi. He was promoted to Dan Iya in 1993 and was transferred to Dawakin Kudu where he died.